WATCH: Video interviews with Caleb Williams, teammates after first practice

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the headliner Tuesday during the Trojans' media session after their first spring practice, but he wasn't the only newcomer meeting with local reporters for the first time.
Williams talked about what went into his protracted transfer process from Oklahoma to USC, about settling in on campus and within the program, the expectations that have been placed upon him, his connection with Lincoln Riley and much more.
Meanwhile, new running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones, and new wide receivers Mario Williams and Brenden Rice also discussed their transfer processes that led them to USC -- among other topics.
Watch those full video interviews and more with outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, offensive coordinator/O-line coach Josh Henson, running backs coach Kiel McDonald, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., quarterback Miller Moss and center Brett Neilon.
