USC's offensive players met with media after practice Thursday for the first time since the Trojans' scrimmage last Sunday night.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive linemen Michael Tarquin and Gino Quinones, tight end Jude Wolfe, running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones and wide receivers Tahj Washington and Mario Williams talked with reporters.

Watch those interviews here:

RELATED: Watch USC's DL/Rush ends work drills in practice Thursday | Photo gallery from Thursday's practice