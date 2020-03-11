News More News
WATCH: Video interviews with USC coach Clay Helton, players after practice

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis heads out to the field for the Trojans' first practice of the spring Wednesday.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis heads out to the field for the Trojans' first practice of the spring Wednesday. (Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC held its first spring practice Wednesday and made head coach Clay Helton and a handful of players available to reporters afterward.

For notes from practice, go here.

Here are the video interviews from everyone who spoke after practice:

Head coach Clay Helton

Quarterback Kedon Slovis

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

