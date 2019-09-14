All the momentum of USC's impressive win over Stanford last week came to a screeching half Saturday in Provo, Utah, where the Trojans stumbled throughout on the way to a 30-27 overtime loss at BYU.

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis -- the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week -- couldn't replicate the magic he had a week ago, throwing three interceptions -- including a final pick in OT to end it.



"This is one game early in the season. We'll correct it and we'll move on to the next one," Trojans coach Clay Helton said. "This is going to be a special team, mark my words because there's special kids on this team and they're learning with every snap."

Watch Helton's full post-game press conference along with video interviews with Slovis and WR Drake London discussing what happened on that final interception, RB Markese Stepp being asked about his limited usage despite averaging a team-high 5.9 yards per carry, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast on his unit's struggles and more interviews with center Brett Neilon, left tackle Austin Jackson, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive end Drake Jackson.

RELATED: Instant game story on USC's loss at BYU | Join the discussion on Trojan Talk