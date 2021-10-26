USC looks to move past its loss at Notre Dame, which dropped the Trojans' record to 3-4, while preparing to host a winless Arizona team this Saturday in the Coliseum.

Interim head coach Donte Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, running backs coach Mike Jinks, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, backup QB Jaxson Dart, RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Jalen McKenzie and WR Kyle Ford were among the players who spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday.

Watch those full video interviews below: