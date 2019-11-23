See all the postgame reaction from the scene on the field after USC's 52-35 win over UCLA on Saturday at the Coliseum, to the interviews with players and coaches.

Trojans coach Clay Helton was asked about his future and how he thinks his five wins in the last six games impacts that pending decision from USC administrators.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, Helton and teammates talked about the freshman's program-record 515 passing yards and 4 touchdowns against the Bruins.

And the TrojanSports.com staff also has video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a, wide receivers Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Jalen McKenzie, safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao, defensive ends Christian Rector and Drake Jackson and more Trojans.

