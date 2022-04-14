USC's 11th practice Thursday brought the much-anticipated first interview of the spring with sophomore rush end Korey Foreman.

Foreman talked about moving past his quiet freshman season, overcoming a knee dislocation that slowed him through the first part of spring and adjusting to a new coaching staff.

In addition to Foreman, we have interviews with OLBs coach Roy Manning, DL coach Shaun Nua, LBs Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth and DL Tyrone Taleni.

Scroll down to watch them all: