The Trojans have mercifully reached a much-needed bye week after a trying first half of the season that saw head coach Clay Helton fired after two games and now three straight blowout losses in the Coliseum.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams reiterated Tuesday that the emphasis for the Trojans with this extra practice time is to pay more focus to fundamentals and technique that isn't always possible during game weeks where the focus is on a gameplan and specific opponent.

Williams also furthered his optimistic outlook for injured freshman tight end Michael Trigg, suggesting he could be able to return in time for the next game at Notre Dame next week.

He also talked about freshman QB Jaxson Dart's progression from minor knee surgery, as Dart expanded his role in practice Tuesday.

**Read our practice notes here**

