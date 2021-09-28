Three days after the deflating loss to Oregon State, the focus has shifted forward to USC's visit to Colorado this weekend.

Interim head coach Donte Williams and Trojans offensive coaches and players discussed that and other topics after practice.

Watch full video interviews with Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, tight ends coach Seth Doege, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Michael Trigg and running back Keaontay Ingram.

