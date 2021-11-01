WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches, players Monday after practice
USC altered its practice schedule this week in accordance with NCAA rules about giving student-athletes off on election day Tuesday (there are some minor local positions up for vote), meaning the Trojans moved all of their early week plans up a day.
That meant a full practice Monday, with coach Donte Williams, and offensive coaches and players talking to reporters afterward.
Watch video interviews with Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, wide receivers Tahj Washington, Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford, running back Keaontay Ingram and tight end Lake McRee.
