 TrojanSports - WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches, players Tuesday
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 23:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches, players Tuesday

USC interim head coach Donte Williams takes in practice Tuesday.
USC interim head coach Donte Williams takes in practice Tuesday. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC interim head coach Donte Williams and Trojans offensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Tuesday.

There was a lot of talk about the quarterback situation, naturally, but also the Trojans' run game struggles, the right tackle situation and more.

Watch full interviews with Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, quarterback Kedon Slovis, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Keaontay Ingram and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford below.

**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}