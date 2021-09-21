WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches, players Tuesday
USC interim head coach Donte Williams and Trojans offensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Tuesday.
There was a lot of talk about the quarterback situation, naturally, but also the Trojans' run game struggles, the right tackle situation and more.
Watch full interviews with Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, quarterback Kedon Slovis, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Keaontay Ingram and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford below.
**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news