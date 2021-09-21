WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches, players Tuesday

USC interim head coach Donte Williams and Trojans offensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Tuesday.

There was a lot of talk about the quarterback situation, naturally, but also the Trojans' run game struggles, the right tackle situation and more.

Watch full interviews with Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, quarterback Kedon Slovis, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Keaontay Ingram and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford below.