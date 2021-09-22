 TrojanSports - WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players Wednesday
WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players Wednesday

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spokes to reporters Wednesday for the first time since the Trojans' stifling defensive performance over the weekend in the 45-14 win at Washington State.

Orlando broke down what worked well in that game, Drake Jackson's first sack of the season and freshman safety Calen Bullock's role moving forward.

Watch full video interviews with Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, safeties coach Craig Naivar, Jackson and Bullock below:

