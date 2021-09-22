WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players Wednesday
Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spokes to reporters Wednesday for the first time since the Trojans' stifling defensive performance over the weekend in the 45-14 win at Washington State.
Orlando broke down what worked well in that game, Drake Jackson's first sack of the season and freshman safety Calen Bullock's role moving forward.
Watch full video interviews with Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, safeties coach Craig Naivar, Jackson and Bullock below:
**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news