WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players Wednesday

The questions Wednesday for USC's defensive coaches and players were as expected, largely revolving around the theme of "What happened Saturday night?"

The Trojans gave up 535 yards (including 322 rushing yards) in a 45-27 loss to Oregon State that has put the unit under intensified scrutiny heading into the road trip to Colorado this week.

See what defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and defensive end Nick Figueroa said about it, and we also talked to injured nose tackle Ishmael Sopsher about his increased role in practice this week.