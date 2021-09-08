USC's defensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Wednesday to reflect on their impressive season debut, holding San Jose State to 7 points last weekend, and also to look ahead to the matchup with Pac-12 foe Stanford this Saturday night.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and defensive line coach Vic So'oto provided some significant injury updates, talked about the emergence of defensive tackle Jake Lichtenstein and the early returns from the unit so far.

We also have video interviews with Lichtenstein, freshman defensive end Korey Foreman talking about his collegiate debut and freshman safety Calen Bullock reflecting on his breakout first performance.

Watch them all below: