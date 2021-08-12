WATCH: Video interviews with USC offensive coaches, players Thursday
Thursday brought another opportunity to interview some of USC's freshmen newcomers for the first time, as well as the offensive coaches and other players.
We have video interviews with RBs coach Mike Jinks, WRs coach Keary Colbert, OL coach Clay McGuire, OLs Jalen McKenzie and Justin Dedich, RB Vavae Malepeai, WR Kyle Ford and freshmen WRs Joseph Manjack and Michael Jackson III.
RELATED: Full report with highlights, notes and observations from USC's sixth practice
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news