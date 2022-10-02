USC is 5-0 after another lopsided win -- 42-25 over Arizona State on Saturday night in the Coliseum -- but running back Travis Dye had a pointed message for the team in his postgame interview.

Dye suggested that the Trojans got too comfortable, felt too accomplished after the comeback win at Oregon State last week and that there is nothing to celebrate yet after five games.

Watch our full postgame interview with Dye, as well as interviews with safety Calen Bullock, tight end Malcolm Epps, defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni, wide receivers Brenden Rice and Kyron Hudson, plus the postgame press conference as quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Eric Gentry joined Lincoln Riley.