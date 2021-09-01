WATCH: Video interviews with USC's offensive coaches and players Tuesday

As USC prepares for its season opener Saturday vs. San Jose State, the Trojans offensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Tuesday to discuss the matchup and other matters.

We have video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, RBs coach Mike Jinks, WRs coach Keary Colbert, OL coach Clay McGuire, QB Kedon Slovis, QB Jaxson Dart, RB Keaontay Ingram and WR Drake London.

Watch all the interviews below: