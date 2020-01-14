HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A couple of USC's 2020 defensive line signees arrived in Hawaii on Monday to participate in the Polynesian Bowl high school football all-star showcase this week.

Defensive tackle Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.) and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale HS) are two of the three future Trojans taking part in the event. Fellow defensive tackle Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS), who is already at USC as an early enrollee, is expected to arrive here on Wednesday.

Speaking Monday after checking in and getting their pads and helmet for the game, Sekona and Tuipulotu talked about the opportunity for the future Trojans teammates to practice alongside each other this week and also their thoughts on USC's still unsettled defensive coordinator position.

"I definitely had some worries, but I've talked to the coaches [and] I'm not too worried about it. Any coach that comes in I'm ready to fit into his scheme and work hard," Sekona said of USC replacing DC Clancy Pendergast. "... As of now I'm just prepared for anything that comes."

Said Tuipulotu: "I was surprised, but right now I'm just trying to figure out what defense is going to be run, see where I can fit in and stuff. ... I'm on social media all the time so obviously it's just going to pop up and stuff, but yeah, I'm just trying to see what kind of defense that's going to be run."

Hear more of their thoughts on that matter and others -- including acknowledging the fan reaction to the Trojans' 2020 recruiting class -- in our video interviews live from Honolulu: