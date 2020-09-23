WATCH: Video of USC OL targets Malik Agbo, Dylan Lopez at Las Vegas event
A host of top 2022 prospects flocked to Las Vegas, Nev., two weekends ago for the Underclassman Report showcase, which is affiliated with the Under Armour All-America Game.
That group included two of USC's top 2022 offensive line targets in 4-star OT Malik Agbo (Todd Beamer HS/Federal Way, Wash.) and center Dylan Lopez (Rancho Verde HS/Moreno Valley, Calif.).
Here's what each told TrojanSports.com recently about their USC recruitments:
-Key 2022 USC OL target Malik Agbo talks USC, overall recruitment
-USC making an early impression on 2022 OL prospect Dylan Lopez
Watch video of Agbo and Lopez working out in Las Vegas here:
