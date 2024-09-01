Advertisement
Published Sep 1, 2024
Watch Woody Marks' game-winning TD to lead USC past LSU
No. 23 USC scored a major victory to open the season by taking down No. 13 LSU in the final seconds of their meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday. Trojans running back Woody Marks scored with just 8 seconds remaining in the game on a 13-yard touchdown.

