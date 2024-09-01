No. 23 USC scored a major victory to open the season by taking down No. 13 LSU in the final seconds of their meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday. Trojans running back Woody Marks scored with just 8 seconds remaining in the game on a 13-yard touchdown.
No. 23 USC scored a major victory to open the season by taking down No. 13 LSU in the final seconds of their meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday. Trojans running back Woody Marks scored with just 8 seconds remaining in the game on a 13-yard touchdown.
Detailed matchup breakdown for what USC is facing with No. 13 LSU.
Our Rivals analysts talk about five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart's trip to watch USC-LSU and more.
Staff picks, predictions and perspective for USC-LSU and the season at large.
The three-star recruit is likely to play defensive back with the Trojans.
More on USC's new starting kicker.
Detailed matchup breakdown for what USC is facing with No. 13 LSU.
Our Rivals analysts talk about five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart's trip to watch USC-LSU and more.
Staff picks, predictions and perspective for USC-LSU and the season at large.