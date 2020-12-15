TrojanSports - WATCH: Zoom with USC DC Todd Orlando, Talanoa Hufanga and Marlon Tuipulotu

A day after having their Pac-12 championship game opponent switched from Washington to Oregon, USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, safety Talanoa Hufanga and nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu joined reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday morning to preview the matchup and talk about the significance of playing for a conference title.

Other topics included Hufanga's penchant for interceptions, younger brother Tuli Tuipulotu's emergence, Vic So'oto's impact on the defensive line, the defense's identity and much more.

Watch the full video below or check out our complete transcript of all the comments here.