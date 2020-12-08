TrojanSports - WATCH: Zoom with USC's Clay Helton, Graham Harrell and Gary Bryant Jr.

USC head coach Clay Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. joined reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday morning to rehash the 38-13 win over Washington State and look ahead to the rivalry showdown with UCLA this week.

Helton provided the latest injury updates and he and Harrell faced a number of questions about the the Trojans' struggling running game, the situation with the offensive line coming off COVID setbacks and Amon-Ra St. Brown's big performance Sunday.

Watch the full video below or head over to Trojan Talk where we break down everything Helton, Harrell and Bryant said in full.