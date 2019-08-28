Johnson said it was a move that was discussed with him previously so it wasn't totally unexpected, but given how much praise Burns lathered on Williams this camp it is a bit of a surprise if the latter has indeed been usurped.

In both opening sequences this week that reporters were allowed to watch, Johnson was the nickel with what otherwise resembled the first-team defense, a spot held for most of August by redshirt freshman Chase Williams.

Redshirt sophomore Greg Johnson came into camp as USC's most experienced cornerback -- by default -- but he's spent the end of the preseason working mostly at nickel.

"Obviously [Johnson] is a corner, he brings a little more of the man skills there. To be honest with you, that's probably the biggest thing. They're both doing well," Burns said Wednesday. "I also just needed to make sure I can have a solid backup at safety and knowing that Chase can do that it was easier for me to make adjustments or know that I have swing guys."

Burns also clarified that he's still working on the depth chart and will rotate throughout the secondary at least early in the season.

So that arrangement at nickel and what becomes of each player's role -- Johnson would be the presumed starter, but how much will they rotate? -- will come into fuller clarity Saturday night in the Trojans' opener against Fresno State.

"I'm still going to sort that out, but there are multiple so that's the advantage," Burns said when asked in genera. how many DBs he expected to rotate. "Still going to figure out what the starting lineup will look like, but right now there's going to be at least 6-7 guys that should be in some type of a rotation."

If that doesn't provide any clear answers, well, Burns has been pretty candid in suggesting that he may not have them all himself until he sees those young DBs in game action.

"I've got a general idea what to expect. It is what it is -- they're young," Burns said. "I've played young guys before, but at the same time once they start to play that's the cool part. I just want to get it started, get that first game in, get that first hit and all of a sudden it's like, hey, it's football, go play. So I'm not necessarily worrying about that. I think they're going to do a good job."

What he's looking for specifically is to see which of those guys maintains the techniques they've refined this preseason or which revert back to old habits during the speed of the game.

Sophomore Olaijah Griffin has been the steadiest cornerback through camp while redshirt freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart and true freshman Chris Steele have been competing for the other spot. Taylor-Stuart took the first-team reps at the start of practice Wednesday. Again, though, Burns played coy, suggesting that both corner spots could be rotated.

Sophomore Talanoa Hufanga and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Pola-Mao are of course the primary safeties, but there could be some snaps for Williams there too, Burns said. (USC's depth chart for the opener will be formally released Friday).

He wanted to emphasize that he sees rotating as a positive -- not an act of uncomfortable necessity.

"I have dual guys in regards to Greg, in regards to Chase. I would like to think I'm going to use Chase from a nickel to a safety, and Greg from a nickel to a corner. It will be just kind of how the game goes," Burns said. "I have a general [idea], but I don't want to say I'm doing it and I don't. But the thought is there's going to be 5-6, 6-7 guys that will be in some type of rotation. ...

"There's no reason why Chase and Greg shouldn't play there. They're both good. There's no reason why Chase shouldn't play safety, he's good. And same with Greg [at corner]. For me when you're saying rotation, I'm not looking at it like [we need to replace a guy] -- no, he deserves it."



What the Trojans need is to find answers to the biggest question on their defense -- in whatever form that comes.

Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast indicated he likely wouldn't want to rotate DBs in series because he wants his cover guys to get into the flow of the action during a drive, but from one series to the next Saturday could be an extended audition at some spots.