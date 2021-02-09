West Coast feel for 2023 standout RJ Jones
LONG BEACH, Calif. - RJ Jones has already landed 14 offers even though he’s a 2023 prospect who has not yet gotten to play his sophomore year.Schools across the country have gotten involved but the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news