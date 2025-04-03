West Spotlight: Five prospects on flip watch

Khalil Terry (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at five West commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

Advertisement

Berry has been committed to Boston College since July but it seemed like any question for him at the recent Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles was about flipping to another program. The Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak standout continued to reaffirm that he was happily committed to the Eagles but Cal has offered recently and that is one to watch, along with Purdue and Washington State. After a huge junior season in which he threw for more than 3,000 yards with 33 touchdowns, it’s a surprise more programs aren’t involved yet. Things could be ramped up once some other quarterback decisions are made, further putting pressure on Boston College to keep him.

Interest has been coming in from all over the country with USC and Texas the main two but Washington is also trying to get in the picture for the four-star offensive tackle. Greene is originally from the Seattle area but is now playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Greene keeps reinforcing that it’s going to take a lot to flip him from Oregon, especially since he’s been committed there since August and it was always a top school in his recruitment. But Greene was just back at USC for the fourth time in recent days and Texas is expected to get him to Austin later this month. The Ducks still have his commitment and Greene hasn’t moved off the stance that it’s going to be tough. But there is an opening for some top teams there.

The four-star receiver committed to UCLA in March 2024 but then broke his tibia in June so he had a lot of time to go through physical therapy and think about his recruitment. The Bruins’ coaches from DeShaun Foster all the way down not only kept in touch with Smith but showed love through the injury, surgery and recovery. That played a big part in Smith’s thinking about his commitment and where things stand with the Bruins. But USC has shown a good deal of interest especially in recent weeks and if a visit to campus happens, then the Trojans could become a real player in this recruitment.

The four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., committed to Georgia over Ole Miss and others in November and it’s going to be tough to flip him away from the Bulldogs. He loves the idea of playing in the SEC and he sees elite traits throughout the entire program. But USC and UCLA, among many others, are trying to flip Spafford, who has had back-to-back outstanding seasons against great competition. Spafford was back at USC over the weekend and the Trojans are definitely working on getting him aboard. The offense suits his style of play but Georgia continues to push to keep him. Other visits could happen as well. The high four-star receiver has said he only gets to do this once and wants to experience the recruiting process.