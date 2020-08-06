TrojanSports - West Spotlight: Five prospects who deserve more attention

*****

Taariq Al-Uqdah (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the Los Angeles Rivals Camp was allowed to take place and Al-Uqdah turned in an impressive performance. He was excellent in coverage, he ran with every receiver and he also made an impressive one-handed interception on a deep route. Still, the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne linebacker lists offers from only Kansas, New Mexico, USC and Washington. If he had an entire offseason to show off his skills at linebacker, it would be no surprise if the 2022 prospect had double-digit offers at this point.

*****

Cooper Barkate (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Over the last few months, Barkate has landed offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Utah, Virginia Tech and others, but based on his performance at the L.A. Rivals Camp, more should be in already. The 2022 receiver was dynamic, unstoppable in one-on-ones, got open against almost everybody and made some really tough catches look easy. In a spread system, Barkate has all the tools to put up huge numbers. He’s now at Mission Viejo, so more exposure will be coming his way, but if more colleges saw him through the spring his offer list would be even more impressive.

*****

Jonah Carnell (Rivals.com)

Carnell is one of those prospects that isn’t very tall and isn’t all that physically imposing, but he can burn by any defensive back, he can stretch the field, he’s a nightmare in the slot and is capable of highlight-reel plays. The three-star receiver is just a lot of fun to watch in space and his recruitment could have really gone in a whole lot of directions if coaches could have seen him compete against other top-level competition. In April, Carnell committed to Northern Arizona, and it’s one of the biggest steals so far in the West region this recruiting cycle.

*****

Brye Lighon (Rivals.com)

Lighon participated in the Winner’s Circle Showcase recently and he’s an impressive-looking prospect. All of 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, the three-star looks like a future defensive end who can play in space. He’s thick, fast, moves well and definitely had an impressive performance at that event. Every spring there are prospects who get major offers because of how they look on the hoof, and I’d expect a lot of coaches would have taken a shot on Lighon based on appearance alone.

*****

Mathias Malaki-Donaldson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)