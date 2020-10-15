TrojanSports - West Spotlight: Superlatives for top QB prospects

High school football seasons across the West Region are in different stages as Utah is heading toward the playoffs already, Arizona is just underway and some states including California and Washington have not even started yet. Even with the differences, this is still a good time to take a look at quarterbacks throughout the region: Who is hot, who is emerging, and which prospects are worth greater attention?

*****

THE FRANCHISES: SAM HUARD AND TY THOMPSON

*****

THE FUTURE STARS: MAALIK MURPHY AND A.J. DUFFY

If there is one quarterback in the 2022 class who looks like a superstar it’s Maalik Murphy, who at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds just looks like a million bucks. He has also dominated the 7-on-7 and camp circuit for many years and is just starting to get his opportunity to run the Gardena (Calif.) Serra offense. A.J. Duffy is not as physically-gifted as Murphy but the 2022 four-star puts up huge numbers and he’s a great leader at Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde, where he threw for 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore. It’s clear, though, that Murphy and Duffy have special qualities and that’s why so many schools are pursuing both prospects. Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Arizona State and others are chasing Duffy while Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA are among the schools on Murphy early.

*****

THE NEXT BIG THING: MALACHI NELSON

Nothing is written in stone when it comes to recruiting, but Malachi Nelson is as close to a sure thing as there is in the 2023 class. The Los Alamitos, Calif., quarterback has the size, the arm ability, the patience and the mental makeup to be a superstar down the road. Already with nearly 20 offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, Nelson is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in California, if not nationally, regardless of class. He rarely makes mistakes on the field and has complete command of the position. Effortlessly, Nelson drives the ball down the field and it’s hard to believe he still has three years of high school football remaining.

*****

THE LATE RISER: JAXSON DART

Heading into this uncertain fall, Jaxson Dart had some options and many schools were showing interest, but his recruitment has completely taken off over the last few months. Arizona State, Iowa State, UCLA and Utah have emerged as the frontrunners. USC has also now jumped into the fray even though the Trojans currently have two quarterback commits in four-stars Jake Garcia and Miller Moss. Dart has had a phenomenal senior season in which he’s thrown for 2,963 yards with 41 touchdowns and two interceptions heading into the playoffs. Without a season in Utah, who knows where Dart’s recruitment would have gone. Being able to play has opened up so many new avenues for him and now he has a host of options to consider.

*****

THE OVERLOOKED: CHANCE MCDONALD

Chance McDonald did not receive one Power Five offer but schools might end up regretting that because the Steilacoom, Wash., quarterback can play at a high level. Sure, it's not too difficult to find five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka in your offense but the Western Kentucky QB commit can make tough throws look easy, he can prolong plays, zip it down the seam and put the ball only where his receiver can get it. The Hilltoppers are getting someone who can pick up the offense, get the ball moving and be special at the non-Power Five level. We've seen many top quarterbacks play in those conferences and McDonald will get his chance as well.

*****

THE YOUNG GUN: GABARRI JOHNSON

The 2023 quarterback class in the West Region is loaded and another top prospect is Gabarri Johnson, who has had numerous strong performances on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason as Washington’s season is delayed until the late winter or spring. Colleges have already taken notice as Johnson has been offered by Arizona State, FAU, Oregon, Utah and Washington. He holds the ball a little out front, which might have to be adjusted but Johnson shows an advanced ability to zip the ball into tight windows when needed or put some loft under his passes when that’s called for. There’s no doubt he’s a skilled quarterback who could definitely become a national name.

*****

THE ATHLETE: MIKEY KEENE