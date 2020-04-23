This spring has brought a very unique recruiting landscape, forcing coaches to adjust their recruiting approaches. Some staffs are doing that better than others, and being rewarded with new additions to their 2021 recruiting classes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest commitments in the West region through the spring. RELATED: Biggest spring commitments in Midwest | Southeast | East CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100



ANTHONY BEAVERS, USC

Anthony Beavers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

An early commitment to Oregon, Beavers backed off that pledge and then shortly after he picked USC, although it was not on his final five list. The four-star defensive back was not really fooling many people, though, since one reason why he picked Oregon in the first place was because of coach Donte Williams, whose now on USC’s staff. Staying close to home, playing at USC and being a part of this strong recruiting class all played a role. The Trojans are loading up with defensive backs and Beavers is one of them.

CALEN BULLOCK, USC

Bullock is long, rangy and athletic and reminds us of Marvell Tell at the same stage. The four-star prospect has the speed and playmaking ability to play cornerback but over the long term he definitely looks like a safety. To show off just how talented he is, Bullock flipped to wide receiver at the Rivals Camp Series event in Los Angeles earlier this spring and he did really well there, too. He wanted to visit Ohio State and other programs this offseason but USC won out and it’s a big pledge as well.

FINN COLLINS, Arizona State

Collins has transferred to Calabasas, Calif., for his senior season and he could have a big year because the new Arizona State commit has a big-time arm. He shined at the Under Armour camp in Los Angeles earlier this offseason, the ball pops off his hand and he has great accuracy as well. The three-star prospect is not a huge physical specimen but he sure can spin it and the Sun Devils got a big steal here as he had only one other Power Five offer from Oregon State.

PETER COSTELLI, Utah

The four-star quarterback planned to visit Nebraska, Utah, Northwestern, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan State and Louisville this offseason before making a decision. The coronavirus travel ban stopped those plans in their tracks. Utah had been a frontrunner for some time and Costelli decided to pull the trigger, a big commitment for the Utes. Costelli prefers to sit in the pocket and throw it around but he is also a talented athlete who can escape pressure and make plays on the ground. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some designed runs for Costelli once he gets to town.

Utah landed a commitment from #Rivals250 California QB peter Costelli on Saturday. @AMarkhamRivals breaks down what it means for the Uteshttps://t.co/3z0A8fx3LO pic.twitter.com/PfZvFln3i0 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 12, 2020

MAXIMUS GIBBS, USC

Gibbs is one of the more intriguing prospects in the West because he’s a massive human being who is coming into his own as an offensive guard and gets better each time we see him. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound three-star prospect has been seeing his recruitment take off in recent months, but USC won out in the last couple weeks. Again, Gibbs was one player who wanted to see Alabama, Georgia and other programs but because of the coronavirus travel ban, that was just not possible. The Trojans always had Gibbs’ attention and he adds a huge piece - literally - to their offensive line class.

XAMARION GORDON, USC

There is a lot to like about Gordon’s game - and many reasons why USC should be excited about his future with the team. The three-star prospect has length, athleticism and he’s always looking to knock people around on the field. That physical nature is definitely welcomed to USC’s secondary and it’s why he has a great chance to move up in the next round of rankings. Gordon is approaching 20 offers with national powers involved but USC snagged him in recent weeks and it’s another big addition in the secondary.

KALEB HIGGINS, Cal

Higgins’ brother, Elijah, plays at Stanford and this offseason the three-star joked that it would be fun to play across town at Cal especially in those rivalry matchups. He was not kidding after all. The Folsom, Calif., prospect who projects in the secondary committed to the Golden Bears recently after seeing his recruitment get very busy in recent months. Higgins does need to develop physically but he’s long, rangy and he can cover.

KAI MILLNER, Cal

Millner is not necessarily a dual-threat quarterback, but he throws a great ball on the run, he can escape pressure and keep his eyes down the field and when need be, the three-star prospect can make things happen with his feet. The new Cal commit is a smooth thrower, times up really well with his receivers and when he’s chased out of the pocket, Millner is just as comfortable finding receivers down the field when the heat is on. Before the coronavirus travel ban, Millner got to visit Cal and it paid off in a big way.

STEVEN ORTIZ, Minnesota

Minnesota landed a very talented defensive back from Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge when Ortiz picked the Golden Gophers over his other finalists - Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State and Washington - and it’s a big win for coach P.J. Fleck. Ortiz is an excellent nickel corner, he’s a great safety who can play in centerfield and make plays that way and he loves to be physical, so he should fit well in the Big Ten. The four-star can get to the edge to make plays, he likes to knock people around and he’s a tough matchup for receivers in the slot.

ARI PITU, Stanford