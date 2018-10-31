TrojanSports.com

A day after USC head coach Clay Helton shook up his offensive staff, dismissing offensive line coach Neil Callaway and taking play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Tee Martin, everybody had different reactions to the news.

Helton and athletic director Lynn Swann put forth their message and narrative as to the timing and intent behind the changes. Fans and reporters interpreted those messages and drew their own conclusions.

And all the while, the players confronted them head-on in practice. After the Trojans' first open practice of the week Tuesday afternoon, they got a chance to share their thoughts as well.

"It's always hard to see a coach go like Coach Callaway," wide receiver Michael Pittman said. "He was always a great guy, always a great just person to be around, teacher. It's sad because I kind of walked by his office today, and his office was closed, lights were off. I was kind of like, 'Damn, it's really going.'"

Quarterback JT Daniels, meanwhile, seemed focused on his return to the field after a week off, regardless of what was swirling around him.

When asked his reaction to the Monday news, Daniels countered by asking, in essence, what news? He was re-prompted with a reminder that his head coach was now calling the plays he'd run on Saturday.

"Oh, yeah, that was pretty big news," he quipped. "I never had a problem with the way things are. I always trust and support whatever Coach Helton has to say, and he only does what he thinks is right for the team. So to be honest, the play-calling doesn't really affect my job too much. I can't blame a play-caller unless every player's executing and we're not scoring, which isn't the problem. Players got to execute, that's the first thing. I'm excited for it and we'll see what comes."

Martin's was the most anticipated interview of the evening.