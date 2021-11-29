What could Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff look like?
**Not subscribed? Take advantage of our best deal of the year and follow all of our in-depth coverage on the ramifications of USC's big hire! Pay just $20.21 for the first year of a new annual subscription by using this link and promo code: RIVALS2021**
USC has its new head coach after a two-and-a-half-month search, delivering a resounding kaboom to a process that had been impressively quiet with no leaks coming from the school before the news broke Sunday that the Trojans had hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley.
But it shouldn't take long to learn what assistant coaches will be joining Riley in Los Angeles.
In fact, there have already been some reports and intel to that end.
ESPN.com's Chris Low reported that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will follow Riley from Oklahoma to USC.
Grinch has been with the Sooners the last three seasons after getting his first chance as a coordinator at Washington State from 2015-17 before spending the 2018 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State and moving on to Oklahoma after that. He also coaches the safeties.
He has been a four-time nominee for the prestigious Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, and was a semifinalist for the award in 2017 and 2019.
Here's a look at how his defenses have performed during his career:
|Year
|School
|Total defense national rank (yards per game allowed)
|Scoring defense national rank (points per game allowed)
|
2015
|
Washington State
|
84th (416.8)
|
74th (27.7)
|
2016
|
Washington State
|
62nd (405.9)
|
50th (26.4)
|
2017
|
Washington State
|
16th (323.3)
|
56th (25.8)
|
2018
|
Ohio State (co-DC)
|
71st (403.4)
|
50th (25.5)
|
2019
|
Oklahoma
|
38th (356.4)
|
64th (27.3)
|
2020
|
Oklahoma
|
29th (350.6)
|
28th (21.7)
|
2021
|
Oklahoma
|
70th (381.9)
|
57th (25.3)
From previous articles written about Grinch's defensive scheme, like this from LandGrantGauntlet.com in 2019 when he took over, he operates from a similar base personnel alignment as the Trojans have used the last two seasons under Todd Orlando with a 3-4 front, along with a hybrid rush outside linebacker, two linebackers behind the line and a nickel, along with a field-boundary system for the cornerbacks.
We'll dive much deeper into Grinch's defense later in the week, but for now let's take a look at how the rest of Riley's USC staff could look.
We'll use the position coach arrangements he utilized at Oklahoma as a template.
Also, bear in mind, there's usually an off-the-radar hire in filling out coaching staffs, one that wouldn't seem obvious to anyone at this point, so we don't expect to have all the answers here -- just some exhaustive research and analysis.
Offensive coordinator(s)
At Oklahoma, Riley used co-offensive coordinators in Cale Gundy, who also coaches the inside receivers, and Bill Bedenbaugh, who is a highly-regard offensive line coach.
We'll talk more about Bedenbaugh in a minute, but Gundy is an Oklahoma lifer -- played for the Sooners in the 1990s and has been on staff since 1999 -- so he's not going anywhere.
Those two have also shared the OC position for as long as Riley has been head coach, so there are no other obvious names to mention here.
Ultimately, this is Riley's offense and he calls the plays himself, so this is not a paramount concern in filling the staff. Certainly, there will be an OC or co-OCs who help put the gameplan together, but Riley is the gameday OC.
We'd imagine he'd try very hard to lure Bedenbaugh with him, though ...
Offensive line
This is the big one ...
Bedenbaugh is respected as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, and he has consistently recruited top-end talent at the position. His 2022 recruiting class includes three four-star offensive linemen, including top-150 national prospect Jake Taylor (Las Vegas, Nev.), whom USC had high on its list.
There's a reason recruits want to play for him, as he's produced the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year each of the last five seasons (Orlando Brown in 2016 and 2017, Dru Samia in 2018 and Creed Humphrey in 2019 and 2020) while developing eight NFL draft picks from 2015-21.
If Riley can bring Bedenbaugh with him, this hire just gets better and better.
But if he can't ...
A logical name to consider might just be USC's own Clay McGuire.
Riley was a walk-on QB at Texas Tech in the spring and summer of 2003 before transitioning into a student assistant role from 2003-05, a GA role in 2006 and elevated to WRs coach from 2007-09.
Well, McGuire played at Texas Tech from 2001-04 and also started his coaching career there as a video intern in 2006, GA in 2007, special teams coordinator in 2008 and RBs coach in 2009 ... before following Riley to East Carolina, as the RBs coach and special teams coordinator from 2010-11 while Riley was a first-time offensive coordinator.
McGuire has actually done a commendable job with the Trojans' OL this year, significantly elevating the rushing attack by an improvement of 48 yards per game while adjusting the starting five midseason due to injuries and ineffectiveness.
He makes sense if Riley can't land Bedenbaugh. Oddly enough, East Carolina's coaching rosters from his time there don't list an offensive line coach, so that's the extent of our leads.
McGuire also only coached two games under Clay Helton, so he's not really a major part of the Helton tenure that USC wants to separate from. It's something to keep in mind.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news