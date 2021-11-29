What could Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff look like?

USC has its new head coach after a two-and-a-half-month search, delivering a resounding kaboom to a process that had been impressively quiet with no leaks coming from the school before the news broke Sunday that the Trojans had hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley.

But it shouldn't take long to learn what assistant coaches will be joining Riley in Los Angeles.

In fact, there have already been some reports and intel to that end.

ESPN.com's Chris Low reported that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will follow Riley from Oklahoma to USC.

Grinch has been with the Sooners the last three seasons after getting his first chance as a coordinator at Washington State from 2015-17 before spending the 2018 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State and moving on to Oklahoma after that. He also coaches the safeties.

He has been a four-time nominee for the prestigious Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, and was a semifinalist for the award in 2017 and 2019.

Here's a look at how his defenses have performed during his career: