What DeCarlos Nicholson's transfer portal decision means for USC's CBs

The timing is a little surprising with USC having already started winter workouts, but veteran cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson is entering the transfer portal.

On3.com's Pete Nakos and 247Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news Sunday, and Nicholson responded on social media to fans wishing him well.

Nicholson spent one season at USC after transferring in from Mississippi State, playing 263 defensive snaps in a mostly reserve role with 27 tackles and 5 pass breakups. That would have been his final season of eligibility if not for the NCAA waiver given to all former JUCO athletes in December, providing an extra year of eligibility in 2025.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was asked then about whether Nicholson would be returning, and he expressed optimism he would be back with the program.

What's changed since then is unknown -- perhaps conversations with coaches about his expected role in the year ahead? NIL considerations? Hard to say.

Either way, USC now returns minimal experience at cornerback -- really just redshirt senior Prophet Brown, who played 161 defensive snaps between cornerback and nickel.

The Trojans, who lost starting cornerbacks Jaylin Smith and Jacobe Covington, starting nickel Greedy Vance Jr. and reserve corner John Humphrey all to exhausted eligibility, did bring in productive San Jose State cornerback transfer DJ Harvey.

Another transfer addition is possible after the spring, but otherwise, beyond Harvey and Brown, USC will be ushering in a youth movement at the position with redshirt freshmen Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley likely leading that pack, with redshirt sophomore Maliki Crawford, redshirt freshman Isaiah Rubin and incoming freshmen Treston Castro, Alex Graham and James Johnson also in the mix at corner/nickel.

Williams in particular was a standout last spring in his first work with the Trojans, but it never materialized into playing time in the fall and then an unspecified injury sidelined him later in the season. He drew rave reviews in practices before that, though, and should get every opportunity to compete for a significant role this year.

The rest is a wildcard -- a talented group for sure but one hard to project at this time.