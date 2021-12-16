What does Zion Branch signing with USC mean for 2023 WR Zachariah Branch?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- In landing four-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch on Wednesday, as he officially announced his decision to sign with USC over Oklahoma and Ohio State, the Trojans might have won ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news