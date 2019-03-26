Did USC eliminate the Predator position? Not quite.

While it’s no longer part of the base alignment -- Clancy Pendergast has been employing a third down lineman on a full-time basis (and sometimes a fourth) -- Porter Gustin’s former role still exists.

Gustin’s absence, though, is largely why a Predator is not regularly on the field. There isn’t an obvious replacement on the roster, and the hope seems to be that another down linemen will improve the run defense, which has been trending in the wrong direction for two years now.