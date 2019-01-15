Class of 2019 tailback Jordan Wilmore made official Monday what we long expected: He’s not coming to USC. What’s surprising is that the Trojans haven’t been more active in securing another tailback. Their plan was always two for this class, and both are needed.

USC has just three scholarship backs returning -- Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp -- and signed Kenan Christon in the early period. Four is a dangerously low number to go into a season with, regardless of what offense you’re running. The Trojans, of course, had just four this past season. While they got through it, health-wise, they also were 106th in rushing offense, their lowest figure since 2001.

Then there’s the matter of personnel. Malepeai is averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry in his career. But he’s never gotten more than 15 carries in a game. Carr, who’s been mulling a transfer and plans to “see what happens in the spring,” has missed eight games over the past two seasons while battling myriad injuries. Stepp carried the ball seven times in four games last year, which preserved his redshirt.

In other words, USC, while certainly talented, needs more help in its backfield. What isn’t as clear is where they’ll get it three weeks before National Signing Day. After Wilmore, there are only a handful of backs still on the market currently holding a USC offer, and none of them reside out West.