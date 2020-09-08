TrojanSports - What Kingsley Suamataia's Oregon commitment means for USC's OL recruiting

Ultimately, USC's strong final push for Rivals100 4-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was not enough as the Orem, Utah, standout announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday night.

The Ducks had long been viewed as the favorite for Suamataia, a dominating 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect who seems ready-made to step into an immediate role in college, but sources close to the top recruit made it clear this week that USC had become a major contender.

Despite their efforts, the Trojans' staff was hamstrung by the pandemic-induced national recruiting shutdown which made it impossible to host Suamataia and his family on an official visit. The offensive tackle and his father had been to campus years ago to check out the program, but his mother did not make that trip, while the whole family had been to Oregon prior to the pandemic and had a familiarity and comfort level with the school and campus there.

There were other factors, of course -- Suamataia is close to star Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who is leaving for the NFL draft, thus opening up a chance to fill his void at LT. (Sewell's father Gabriel is Suamataia's coach at Orem High School). Perhaps as compelling as any factor, though, was having not only a respected offensive line coach at Oregon in Alex Mirabal but also a head coach with an OL background in Mario Cristobal. For a prospect already looking at his path to the NFL, that tandem resonated.

So what does this mean for USC?

The Trojans have three offensive line commits in this 2021 class in 4-star OT Mason Murphy, 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs and 3-star OT Saia Mapakaitolo. They'd like to add another, and with there seeming no end in sight to the recruiting shutdown preventing organized on-campus visits, it seems unlikely Suamataia would have any reason to change his mind before signing day.

So that means the Trojans will likely be accelerating their pursuit of other offensive linemen. Two names are in play now, and new targets could emerge as the staff takes another look at the remaining uncommitted prospects nationally.