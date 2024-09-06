Advertisement
Published Sep 6, 2024
What the PFF grades, snap counts revealed from USC's season debut
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Every week, we'll break down the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats for USC as their analysts saw things.

Here's a deep dive into the data from USC's 27-20 win over LSU along with thoughts and takeaways

PFF's top-graded USC offensive players vs. LSU
PlayerGame gradeSnap count

1. QB Miller Moss

91.8

63

2. WR Kyron Hudson

82.6

46

3. LG Emmanuel Pregnon

79.9

62

4. WR Zachariah Branch

71.4

39

5. WR Duce Robinson

71.0

14

6. RB Quinten Joyner

69.3

13

7. WR Kyle Ford

67.6

14

8. TE Lake McRee

66.8

52

9. RB Woody Marks

64.2

51

10. LT Elijah Paige

63.4

63

All offensive snap counts: QB Miller Moss 63, LT Elijah Paige 63, C Jonah Monheim 63, RG Alani Noa 63, RT Mason Murphy 63, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 62, TE Lake McRee 52, RB Woody Marks 51, WR Kyron Hudson 46, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 41, WR Zachariah Branch 39, WR Makai Lemon 32, WR Duce Robinson 14, WR Kyle Ford 14, RB Quinten Joyner 13, TE Kade Eldridge 11, WR Jay Fair 2, LG Jack Susnjar 1.

Takeaways and advanced stats for USC's offense

-Bear in mind, 63 offensive plays is low for a Lincoln Riley offense, so I'd expect players like Duce Robinson and Quinten Joyner to have bigger workloads most weeks. Joyner also looked banged up after one carry during the game, and it's unclear how much that limited him the rest of the way.

-The only surprise in the wide receiver rotation, really, was that Kyron Hudson played the most snaps. He certainly warranted it with his production with a team-high 5 catches for 83 yards and his two highlight-reel catches. He'll certainly remain very much involved, but I expect Robinson to close the gap a bit. I did forecast that the four sophomores -- Zachariah Branch, Ja'Kobi Lane, Robinson and Makai Lemon -- along with Hudson and Kyle Ford would command most of the WR reps and that proved out. It does reiterate my question of why they brought in four transfer receivers (the other three aside from Ford combining for 2 offensive snaps in this game), but coaches worry that much about depth and injury potential.

