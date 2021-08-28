What we learned about the USC offense this preseason, projected depth chart

This is a pivotal season for USC's football program, to state the obvious.

The Trojans rebuilt their recruiting momentum over the last year and a half, but they'll need to perform on the field to back that up in this 2022 cycle. And, of course, every season is a critical one for head coach Clay Helton to combat doubts and show that he can turn a highly-talented roster into a Pac-12 champion and beyond.

But factoring into both of those broader contexts, it's very much a pivotal season for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, now in his third year at USC.

In replacing offensive line coach Tim Drevno with Clay McGuire this offseason, Harrell brought in another assistant coach from the Texas Tech tree, intrinsically familiar with the nuances of his offense and how the blocking schemes and running game best mesh. (The narrative being that there was a disconnect between the operation up front and the overall scheme previously.)

Essentially, the Trojans are fully all-in on Harrell's derivation of the Air Raid. Every single offensive position coach aside from WRs coach Keary Colbert -- who has done fine on-field work with the receivers in recent years -- possesses a Texas Tech, Air Raid background now.

More to the point, Harrell also has an abundance of weapons to maneuver and use creatively to help the offense.

That would seem to be the most significant evaluation point for the offensive coordinator this year -- how much creativity can he show to maximize a talented backfield that goes five deep (including finding a use for Kenan Christon's elite speed), to utilize dynamic hybrid tight ends like freshman Michael Trigg and Texas transfer Malcolm Epps (presently injured), to get star junior wide receiver Drake London free from double teams and to incorporate a variety of useful skill sets within the receiving corps.

"We're trying to marry up what the best personnel groups are. Is it going to be 11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR), is it going to be 20 with those backs (2 RBs, 0 TE, 3 WR), is it going to be 10 (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR), is it going to be 12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) with the number of tight ends we have?" Helton said earlier this preseason.

There is a case to be made for all of those options, honestly, meaning USC should be able to capitalize on that versatility.

"I don't know how teams will play us, to be honest with you. I think that we're running the ball right now and that takes the pressure off those receivers, and with the talent we have I think we can put people in binds and that's the goal," Harrell said this week. "We'll figure out a way to attack them however they play us, and like I said, regardless of what they try to do we're going to try to execute at a high level and that's the whole philosophy of what we do."

The other main question for Harrell's offense, of course, is what he hinted at in that comment -- whether the run game will actually be a factor in a way it most certainly was not last year, when the Trojans ranked 120th nationally at just 97.33 rushing yards per game (the second-worst total in program history).

Again, that's the main reason McGuire is here, and everyone wants to know how the offensive line and rushing attack looked in the preseason.

Well, it's hard to know when they're going up against the same defense every day. How good is the defense? Same dilemma.

The Trojans have broken some nice gains most practices, they have converted some short yardage opportunities and they also were shut down a couple times near the goal line in the last scrimmage (not all being run plays). Until they play an actual opponent, it's perilous to extrapolate what any of that actually means.

In the meantime, we have Harrell's assessment ...

"I think they're doing a lot of good things, and I think that for the most part everyone's on the same page. That's as important as anything with that, because like I said we have some really good running backs back there. If we can just all be going to the right people and kind of get some cover up there those guys can make everything else right," he said, again reiterating the notion that everything was not on the same page in that regard previously.

"To me, that's the sign of good running backs -- it's not going to be perfect but you've got to make them right at times. As you saw today, there were times there was an extra guy standing there and they make [the offensive line] right [by creating yards]. That's their job and they like that. They want to do that, all of them do that at a high level and they're really going to help us because they're playing at a high level."

With all of that said, let's take a closer look at what we've learned about this Trojans offense through the preseason -- position by position.