Where things stand with top five uncommitted LBs in 2023 class

Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and USC round out the top six for the lone five-star linebacker in this class so far. But it feels like the Aggies could have a slight edge in his recruitment with Texas and Oklahoma right there as well. It would be a little surprising to see the Denton (Texas) Ryan standout leave the region, but he will take an official visit to USC in mid-June and he recently returned from a trip to Miami that went well. The Aggies, Longhorns and Sooners have the best shot to land him, but none of his top six can be completely counted out yet.

*****

At one point, it looked like Georgia was going to land Bryant’s commitment and it was not even close as the Bulldogs took a big lead in his recruitment. But there have been lots of changes in recent months and possibly more to come as Florida and Miami have made big impressions. But perhaps no school has gained as much ground in his recruitment as Alabama. The Crimson Tide have arguably moved to the top of the list, but with his commitment date set for July 23 an interesting summer could be ahead.

*****

Auburn is definitely trending for Ausberry since his brother, Austin, just signed with the Tigers and the four-star linebacker has an outstanding relationship with position coach Christian Robinson. The Tigers are in the pole position for Ausberry, but he also plays at Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, so LSU has to be watched here, along with Notre Dame making a strong impression as well.

*****

Three official visits should happen early in the summer and then the four-star linebacker with close to 50 offers should be ready to decide. The Many, La., standout will visit Ohio State, Wisconsin and USC again and heading into these visits it feels like the Buckeyes have the edge in his recruitment. Curtis loves how the Badgers play defense and he had a great visit to USC in recent months. But Ohio State has made the biggest impression, is primed to compete for national titles and his connection with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jim Knowles is off the charts.

*****