Where things stand with top five uncommitted OL in 2023 class

TJ Shanahan Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It’s rare but not unprecedented for an offensive guard to lead the offensive linemen rankings, and when someone like Shanahan comes along it’s easy to see why he’s at the top. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is so versatile along the offensive line and he plays with such toughness and competitive drive. Those are only some of the reasons why he has about 50 offers. Shanhan’s brother, Michael, plays at Texas Tech and the five-star will visit with the Red Raiders this weekend, but if I had to guess his recruitment will come down to top SEC schools. Georgia might lead the pack right now, but Texas A&M and LSU are also right there and many others are still within striking distance.

*****

Kadyn Proctor (Mike Singer/BlueandGold.com)

Iowa is believed to have a healthy lead in Proctor’s recruitment for many reasons. He’s an in-state prospect and the Hawkeyes have made him a huge priority in the 2023 class. Proctor also loves the offensive line development there and his former teammate, five-star DB Xavier Nwankpa, picked Iowa over Ohio State and others last recruiting cycle. All those considerations are factors for Proctor, but visits will be important as Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon also battle.

*****

Francis Mauigoa (Rivals.com)

There have been rumors that Mauigoa is leaning toward coming back West for college (he is originally from American Samoa and played at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas before leaving for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy). USC and Oregon are by far the favorites in that scenario, but Mauigoa said that line of thinking is not really true. He’s casting a wide net in his recruitment, with recent visits to Florida and Michigan State. He's also hopeful he can get to Tennessee soon and then all the regulars – Alabama, Miami and many others – are still in pursuit. Summer official visits could be crucial to figure everything out.

*****

Cayden Green (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma make up the top five that Green released last month, but it really might be a top one of the Sooners with four other programs hanging on for dear life. It sure looks like Oklahoma is the frontrunner by a wide margin for the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout, especially because he’s built his relationship with position coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Originally from Tulsa, Green’s parents went to Oral Roberts, so there is definitely familiarity with the state as well. If he doesn’t end up with the Sooners, it would be a big surprise at this point.

*****

Chase Bisontis