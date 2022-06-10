Where USC's commits and top targets landed in the new Rivals rankings

USC sits No. 10 in the recruiting rankings after the latest Rivals update this week, but the most notable metric may be that the Trojans are a clear No. 1 nationally when it come to average star rating among commits (4.29).

That's right, with two five-star commits and five four-star commits, USC is loading up on top talent.

Safety commit Christian Pierce got the bump from three-star to four-star in this latest rankings update, while wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch moved up to five-star status. Running back commit Quinten Joyner, meanwhile, jumped 80 spots in the Rivals250, all the way to No. 115.

With a loaded list of expected official visitors over the rest of this month, USC should be adding to those totals.

Meanwhile, here's a full breakdown of the changes in the latest Rivals250 as it relates to USC's commits and top targets.

