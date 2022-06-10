 TrojanSports - Where USC's commits and top targets landed in the new Rivals rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 14:23:50 -0500') }}

Where USC's commits and top targets landed in the new Rivals rankings

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC sits No. 10 in the recruiting rankings after the latest Rivals update this week, but the most notable metric may be that the Trojans are a clear No. 1 nationally when it come to average star rating among commits (4.29).

That's right, with two five-star commits and five four-star commits, USC is loading up on top talent.

Safety commit Christian Pierce got the bump from three-star to four-star in this latest rankings update, while wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch moved up to five-star status. Running back commit Quinten Joyner, meanwhile, jumped 80 spots in the Rivals250, all the way to No. 115.

With a loaded list of expected official visitors over the rest of this month, USC should be adding to those totals.

Meanwhile, here's a full breakdown of the changes in the latest Rivals250 as it relates to USC's commits and top targets.

**See the full Rivals250 here**

USC commits

No. 4 -- five-star QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 1 spot

No. 17 -- five-star WR Zachariah Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- up 14 spots

No. 71 -- four-star WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 13 spots

No. 115 -- four-star RB Quinten Joyner (Manor HS/Manor, Texas) -- up 80 spots

Four-star CB Braxton Myers (Coppell HS/Coppell, Texas) -- No. 40-ranked CB

Four-star S Christian Pierce (Rancho Cucamonga HS) -- No. 22-ranked S, moved up from three-star

Four-star RB A'Marion Peterson (Hirschi HS/Wichita Falls, Texas) -- No. 17-ranked RB

Top Trojans targets

No. 6 -- five-star WR Brandon Inniss (American Heritage HS/Plantation, Fla.) -- down 1 spot

No. 7 -- five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll HS/Washington, D.C.) -- up 8 spots

No. 11 -- five-star ILB Anthony Hill (Ryan HS/Denton, Texas) -- up 5 spots

No. 21 -- five-star OT Francis Mauigoa (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) -- down 2 spots

No. 26 -- four-star OLB Malik Bryant (Jones HS/Orlando, Fla.) -- down 6 spots

No. 29 -- four-star TE Duce Robinson (Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) --down 8 spots

No. 31 -- four-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco HS) -- down 8 spots

No. 32 -- four-star DE Chandavian Bradley (Platte County HS/Platte City, Mo.) -- down 5 spots

No. 51 -- four-star CB Christian Gray (De Smet HS/St. Louis, Mo.) -- up 49 spots

No. 61 -- four-star ILB Tackett Curtis (Many HS/Many, La.) -- down 20 spots

No. 75 -- four-star WR Jalen Hale (Longview HS/Longview, Texas) -- down 29 spots

No. 77 -- four-star TE Walker Lyons (Folsom HS/Folsom, Calif.) -- up 17 spots

No. 83 -- four-star OLB Braylan Shelby (Friendswood HS/Friendswood, Texas) -- new to the Rivals250

No. 159 -- four-star DT Edric Hill (North Kansas City HS/Kansas City, Mo.) -- up 73 spots

No. 185 -- four-star OT Lucas Simmons (Clearwater Academy/Clearwater, Fla.) -- new to the Rivals250

No. 203 -- four-star CB Micah Tease (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.) -- up 11 spots

No. 221 -- four-star OL/DL Markis Deal (Naaman Forest/Garland, Texas) -- down 18 spots


