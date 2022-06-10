Where USC's commits and top targets landed in the new Rivals rankings
USC sits No. 10 in the recruiting rankings after the latest Rivals update this week, but the most notable metric may be that the Trojans are a clear No. 1 nationally when it come to average star rating among commits (4.29).
That's right, with two five-star commits and five four-star commits, USC is loading up on top talent.
Safety commit Christian Pierce got the bump from three-star to four-star in this latest rankings update, while wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch moved up to five-star status. Running back commit Quinten Joyner, meanwhile, jumped 80 spots in the Rivals250, all the way to No. 115.
With a loaded list of expected official visitors over the rest of this month, USC should be adding to those totals.
Meanwhile, here's a full breakdown of the changes in the latest Rivals250 as it relates to USC's commits and top targets.
USC commits
No. 4 -- five-star QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 1 spot
No. 17 -- five-star WR Zachariah Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- up 14 spots
No. 71 -- four-star WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 13 spots
No. 115 -- four-star RB Quinten Joyner (Manor HS/Manor, Texas) -- up 80 spots
--
Four-star CB Braxton Myers (Coppell HS/Coppell, Texas) -- No. 40-ranked CB
Four-star S Christian Pierce (Rancho Cucamonga HS) -- No. 22-ranked S, moved up from three-star
Four-star RB A'Marion Peterson (Hirschi HS/Wichita Falls, Texas) -- No. 17-ranked RB
Top Trojans targets
No. 6 -- five-star WR Brandon Inniss (American Heritage HS/Plantation, Fla.) -- down 1 spot
No. 7 -- five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll HS/Washington, D.C.) -- up 8 spots
No. 11 -- five-star ILB Anthony Hill (Ryan HS/Denton, Texas) -- up 5 spots
No. 21 -- five-star OT Francis Mauigoa (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) -- down 2 spots
No. 26 -- four-star OLB Malik Bryant (Jones HS/Orlando, Fla.) -- down 6 spots
No. 29 -- four-star TE Duce Robinson (Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) --down 8 spots
No. 31 -- four-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco HS) -- down 8 spots
No. 32 -- four-star DE Chandavian Bradley (Platte County HS/Platte City, Mo.) -- down 5 spots
No. 51 -- four-star CB Christian Gray (De Smet HS/St. Louis, Mo.) -- up 49 spots
No. 61 -- four-star ILB Tackett Curtis (Many HS/Many, La.) -- down 20 spots
No. 75 -- four-star WR Jalen Hale (Longview HS/Longview, Texas) -- down 29 spots
No. 77 -- four-star TE Walker Lyons (Folsom HS/Folsom, Calif.) -- up 17 spots
No. 83 -- four-star OLB Braylan Shelby (Friendswood HS/Friendswood, Texas) -- new to the Rivals250
No. 159 -- four-star DT Edric Hill (North Kansas City HS/Kansas City, Mo.) -- up 73 spots
No. 185 -- four-star OT Lucas Simmons (Clearwater Academy/Clearwater, Fla.) -- new to the Rivals250
No. 203 -- four-star CB Micah Tease (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.) -- up 11 spots
No. 221 -- four-star OL/DL Markis Deal (Naaman Forest/Garland, Texas) -- down 18 spots