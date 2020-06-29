TrojanSports - Which five programs are recruiting QBs the best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. It’s the end of June and commitments are still coming in like crazy, but it’s also a great time to analyze which programs are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the quarterbacks.

1. USC

This is easy with four-stars Jake Garcia and Miller Moss on board in the class. Garcia is a gunslinger and Moss is a heady quarterback who throws a nice ball. Both need to cut down on some mistakes, but one will emerge as the future at USC.

2. GEORGIA

Brock Vandagriff is the only quarterback in Georgia's class and that’s enough to put the Dawgs at No. 2. Vandagriff is an elite talent who is going to be a massive quarterback with a strong arm and some mobility. He’s the real deal.

3. WASHINGTON

Sam Huard as a five-star, like Vandagriff, is enough to put the Huskies in the top three. He’s a special signal caller with the best touch in his passes in this class.

4. OHIO STATE

Kyle McCord could be the next great one at Ohio State it he keeps developing because he has all the physical skills and a heck of an arm.

T-5. FLORIDA / MICHIGAN

This was too hard to call so I copped out and called it a tie. J.J. McCarthy has a special skill set and is getting bigger and stronger so he should be a great fit under Jim Harbaugh. But Florida has two very good quarterbacks in this class with Carlos Del Rio as a four-star and Jalen Kitna, son of former NFLer Jon Kitna, and one it them will emerge under Dan Mullen.