TrojanSports - Which programs are recruiting safeties the best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. It’s July and commitments are still coming in like crazy, but it’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the safeties.

1. USC

The Trojans' combination of Calen Bullock and Xamarion Gordon is unmatched right now. Both prospects can cover and hit, and they are going to be lurking in USC's secondary for years to come.

2. PENN STATE

This is a really nice combination for Penn State with Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed. They each bring coveted versatility to the table.

3. TEXAS

JD Coffey is an elite safety and Billy Bowman will likely play safety as well. You will have a hard time beating this 1-2 punch in the defensive backfield. It all just depends on if Bowman ends up at safety or finds a home at corner or on offense.

4. LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals are doing a very good job recruiting, especially at safety with Jaraye Williams and Bralyn Oliver, Jackson Hamilton, Kani Walker, Benjamin Perry and others who can play the position. This is a deep class.

5. FLORIDA

Kamar Wilcoxson is listed as a safety but could also play cornerback. Dakota Mitchell was a flip from LSU and can be a big hitter.