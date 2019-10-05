Coming into this season, the consensus analysis was that USC's defensive line would have to set the tone for the unit while the young defensive backs learned on the job and the linebackers looked to settle into new responsibilities.

Well, the Trojans' defensive line has indeed been a strength -- an overwhelming strength by the evaluation of PFF College.

Five of USC's top-six graded defensive players through the first five games are defensive linemen with rotational DE Caleb Tremblay (79.7) making the most of his limited opportunities, DTs Marlon Tuipulotu (77.4) and Jay Tufele (75.5) performing as consistent anchors in the interior, freshman DE Drake Jackson (71.8) delivering on his considerable preseason hype and veteran DE Christian Rector (71.5) grinding through a high-ankle sprain.

That group has been solid enough, albeit the pass rush has still left a lot to be desired with perilous pursuit angles and missed opportunities in the backfield (especially against mobile QBs) leading to some correctable breakdowns.

The young secondary, meanwhile, has been predictably uneven -- but not in the way most would have expected. The corners have seemingly matured quickly and strong safety Talanoa Hufanga looks like a budding star, but free safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (expected to be a source of stability) and top reserve Chase Williams have been on the wrong end of too many big plays while nickel Greg Johnson has had his ups and downs.

And the linebackers … well, they might still be setting into their flipped roles. John Houston took over at middle linebacker this season, moving from the weakside and swapping spots with Palaie Gaoteote. The duo has combined for 17 missed tackles, ranking as the top two culprits on the team in that regard.

Add it all up and USC's defense has an underwhelming national profile, ranking tied for 84th in total defense (411.4 yards per game allowed) entering this weekend and tied for 59th in scoring defense (24.8 points per game allowed). The Trojans have actually taken a step back from last season in the first category (388.1 YPG in 2018) and a slight step forward in the latter (27.0 PPG), reflecting a bend-don't-break identity that has emerged through these first five weeks.

"We're trying not to let them score -- that's the key -- but I've been happy with how they've played [in the red zone] so far," defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said.

The unit has been opportunistic, and some timely turnovers have helped offset the big gains being given up, but this has been far from a lock-down defense.

Missed tackles have been a point of scrutiny and emphasis overall, and USC actually had a season-low 7 in the 28-14 loss to Washington last weekend -- after tallying a season-high 20 missed tackles the previous game vs. Utah. The Trojans will certainly hope that's indicative of a sustainable collective improvement.

"It's just paying off working on it. They're very much a space team so we knew there was going to have to be some situations where we'd have to make a lot of good solid tackles in space and I think just continue to keep working on it, focusing on it," Pendergast said. "We do a tackling circuit and I think some of those things are paying off."

As for what Pendergast wanted to focus on most during the bye week overall, he was clear that the Trojans must do a better job on the edges. Teams have identified that vulnerability and are aggressively attacking USC with outside run plays. As an example, although Washington's biggest play was an 89-yard touchdown run up the gut, the Huskies' overall ground plan was to heavily attack the outside, rushing a team-high 11 times off the left edge and 6 times off the right edge among their 33 overall carries.

"I think the perimeter plays, they kind of happen here and there. You tackle for a 2-yard gain and then there's one for 15 or 19 yards. Those plays don't kill you, but they just kind of keep drives alive. So I think playing with better eye control in the back 7 [is key], seeing those perimeter plays," Pendergast said.

"... Just guys having a clear understanding of where we're going to set the edges on the perimeter and really taking a look at the plays that have hurt us. You're not really spending a whole lot of time on a future opponent [this week], so you really can sit down, watch the cut-ups with the players and say, 'Look, here's these plays that keep happening again, again and again, so when you see this formation and this motion … there's a good chance it's going to be one of these two things."

To take a deeper dive into USC's defensive efforts so far, we break down how PFF College has graded the USC players as well as going inside the advanced metrics.

RELATED: Which USC offensive players have graded out the best this season?