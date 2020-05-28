TrojanSports - Who has the best look? We rank the Pac-12 uniforms

A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.

Who has the best uniforms in college football?

We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.

Today we move to the Pac-12 after the Big Ten, ACC and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.

Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.

Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.

*****

SERIES SCHEDULE

Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms

Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms

Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms

Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms

Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms

Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?

Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

*****