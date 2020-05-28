TrojanSports - Who has the best look? We rank the Pac-12 uniforms

Who has the best look? We rank the Pac-12 uniforms
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.
Today we move to the Pac-12 after the Big Ten, ACC and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.
Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.
Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms
Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms
Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms
Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms
Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms
Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?
Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65
1. OREGON
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 4
Gorney: 3
Wommack: 1
Comment: "Kids love their uniforms. They have great variety and every weekend you just want to see what the Ducks have on." – Gorney
2. ARIZONA STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 9
Gorney: 19
Wommack: 3
Comment: “I love the color combination and even the new helmets without Sparky are so sharp and cool. Everything pops about these uniforms and whatever helmet they use is awesome.” — Farrell
3. USC
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 11
Gorney: 11
Wommack: 15
Comment: "USC doesn’t mess with its helmets or uniforms and I like that. The helmet is vastly underrated overall and I love the traditional aspect of the color combinations.” — Farrell
4. WASHINGTON
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 31
Gorney: 16
Wommack: 29
Comment: "The regular Washington uniforms are just OK but when they go all-black including black helmets, it's great. I also really like the metallic helmets they use sometimes as well." – Gorney
5. OREGON STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 22
Gorney: 33
Wommack: 34
Comment: "The original Oregon State uniforms aren't all that great but when they bring out the metallic orange helmets, those are some of the best-looking in all of college football." – Gorney
6. UCLA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 19
Gorney: 28
Wommack: 65
Comment: "The Bruins have had some neat alternative uniforms, especially the dark blue/black ones but I'm particular to the traditional sky blue uniforms. They're classic and traditional. UCLA should wear them more." – Gorney
7. ARIZONA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 21
Gorney: 48
Wommack: 44
Comment: "For some reason, I'm not a fan of the all-red look, but when Arizona is in its all-whites with white helmet it looks really great. I also like the blue jersey/blue helmet look." – Gorney
8. COLORADO
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 54
Gorney: 38
Wommack: 35
Comment: "Colorado has a lot of great uniform combinations – and I like the all-white look – but my favorite is when the Buffaloes wear their black uniforms with slate gray helmets. The gold helmets aren't bad, either." – Gorney
9. STANFORD
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 59
Gorney: 30
Wommack: 39
Comment: "Stanford has some really cool alternative uniforms but I'm a fan of its traditional away jersey - the all-white look. It's clean, simple and looks great." – Gorney
10. UTAH
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 35
Gorney: 51
Wommack: 53
Comment: "The Utes have some good jersey combinations but by far the best is the all-black uniforms. Utah has upped its uniform game in recent years." – Gorney
11. CAL
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 50
Gorney: 41
Wommack: 56
Comment: "The alternative uniforms with the light blue jerseys and yellow helmets don’t work for me, but Cal’s normal blue jerseys with its matte blue helmets do look great." – Gorney
12. WASHINGTON STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 56
Gorney: 58
Wommack: 59
Comment: "The all-gray alternative uniforms don’t work for me. Washington State looks best with white jerseys, red pants and red helmets." – Gorney
