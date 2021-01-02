TrojanSports - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes fifth Trojan this week to declare for draft

"While I have had a tough time grappling with a decision over the last few weeks, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," St. Brown said in a tweet. "Although my time suiting up in the Cardinal and Gold [has] come to an end, I still plan to complete my degree and proudly represent the Trojan Family in all that I do."

He follows the earlier announcements of USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Olaijah Griffin and nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu as the fifth Trojan to make that same decision this week.

Junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown announced Saturday that he's forgoing the rest of his eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft.

St. Brown led USC with 41 receptions for 478 yards and 7 touchdowns in six games this season. He scored all 7 of those touchdowns over the final three games, including 4 in the first quarter vs. Washington State to tie an NCAA record.

A 5-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, he lived up to the hype and expectations to followed his arrival to USC, finishing with 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns (plus 1 rushing) over three seasons.

USC is also waiting on a decision from redshirt senior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, who could return for another year if he wants to with the NCAA extending eligibility for all fall athletes due to the pandemic. His is the last major NFL draft decision pending for the Trojans.

With St. Brown and possibly Vaughns leaving, Drake London would become USC's top receiver (he was already in that conversation after a huge sophomore season in which he racked up 33 catches for a team-high 502 yards and 3 TDs) while redshirt freshman and former 5-star prospect Bru McCoy (21-236-2) would be in line for a true breakout season in 2021.

Freshman Gary Bryant Jr. (USC's highest-ranked recruit in the 2020 class), redshirt freshman Kyle Ford (injured the last two years), freshman Joshua Jackson Jr., redshirt freshman John Jackson III and sophomore Munir McClain (suspended in 2020) are the other returning wide receivers who will look to earn larger roles.

USC also signed three wide receivers in the Early Signing Period in Rivals250 4-star prospects Kyron Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS) and Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) and intriguing 3-star WR Joseph Manjack (Houston, Texas).

Ultimately, the Trojans are never lacking talent at wide receiver, but St. Brown has been such a staple of the passing attack the last three years -- his versatility being able to work in the slot or on the outside, on deep shots or over middle, even out of the backfield -- will be missed nonetheless.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**