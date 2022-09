As we reported to our subscribers on our premium Trojan Talk board Monday night, USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Tuesday that junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. plans to redshirt this season.

Bryant, who had 44 catches for 579 yards and 7 touchdowns last fall, has just 2 catches for 15 yards while playing just 36 offensive snaps over the first three games. He was handling kickoff return duties for the Trojans.

