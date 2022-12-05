After playing a limited role in the first three games this fall for USC, junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. opted to redshirt the rest of the season to save a year of eligibility while he assessed his future.

Most assumed that meant he would ultimately enter the transfer portal when it opened this Monday, but that won't be happening.

Bryant has decided to remain a Trojan for now, intent on completing his degree at USC this spring and then hoping to compete for a significant role in the offense next season, his father Gary Bryant Sr. told TrojanSports.com.

"Being a Trojan is something that he's always wanted to be ... This is where we are from and we want to represent," the wide receivers' father said. "He had 30 offers and he chose to be in California because he loves this place. I see a lot of people that are not California natives and they look at the school as it's just a regular school. This is home. We bleed cardinal and gold so we look at it a little bit different. Other players say it's just another game. When we play against UCLA, that's everything. We love cardinal and gold."