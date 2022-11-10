USC coach Lincoln Riley is usually guarded with status updates for his former players, but he provided some very encouraging clarity Thursday morning in stating that he expects star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Ralen Goforth to play Friday night vs. Colorado.

Both players have missed the last two games.

Riley said fellow starting wide receiver Mario Williams and starting middle linebacker Eric Gentry will be game-time decisions after also missing the last two games against Arizona and Cal.

"I feel comfortable saying right now that Jordan and Ralen, I believe, are on track to play, barring a setback. We expect those two to play," Riley said on his Thursday morning Zoom call with reporters. "Mario, Gentry will be game-time decisions still. Not quite as far along but still with an opportunity."

The defense has struggled mightily without two of the Trojans' three main linebackers (with Gentry missing much of the loss at Utah as well), as No. 8-ranked USC (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) has given up an average of 38.3 points and 524.7 yards per game the last three contests.

The Trojans have surprisingly weathered the absence of their top two receivers without any noticeable obstacle, as Tahj Washington has 14 catches for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns over the last two games, Kyle Ford had a breakout performance against Arizona with 6 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Jackson III had 5 catches for 115 yards and 2 scores plus 19 rushing yards vs. Cal.

Addison, who still leads USC with 39 catches for 585 yards and 7 TDs, sustained an unspecified leg injury during the Trojans' Oct. 15 loss to Utah, while Williams (26-493-4) was a surprise scratch two weeks ago before the game at Arizona with an undisclosed injury.

Gentry, meanwhile, remains tied for second on the team with 52 tackles despite missing 2.5 games. He was one of the most impactful players on the Trojans' defense with his ability to impact against the pass game and the run with his 6-foot-6 frame in the middle of the defense.

Without Gentry and Goforth, the Trojans have often mixed in an extra safety as linebacker Tuasivi Nomura -- the next up alongside starter Shane Lee -- played only 32 snaps last week.

The Trojans have what should be their easiest game of the season against a reeling 1-8 Colorado team that ranks near the bottom of college football in most offensive and defensive categories.

Riley was not asked about the status of left tackle Bobby Haskins, who missed the game last week, but he did also offer updates on a few other injured Trojans, including tight end Jude Wolfe, who has missed the whole season so far due to a foot injury sustained early in fall camp that required surgery.

"Jude's doing well. He's coming off foot surgery, has really progressed, he's starting to get back on land being able to run around. So now it's kind of functionally getting him back up to speed, the conditioning level," Riley said. "It's not like, well, he's cleared by the doctors and all of a sudden he's ready to go play high-level college football the next day, right? There's certainly a build up to it. He's in the middle of that. It would be great to certainly be able to have him available here at the back end of the season, but he's not ready yet. He won't play this week, but he's making some nice progress, so hopefully here towards the end, and if it's not the end of the regular season potentially the postseason would be great to have him back."

Safety Xavion Alford has also missed the whole season and Riley provided an update on his status.

"Xavion had kind of a small, I say small, but not major medical procedure. Had to get a couple of things cleaned up. So we're continuing to monitor his rehab and progress him. I would say he's not close right now,'" Riley said. "There's certainly some time and we'll see how that unfolds, but our expectation is that he would not be available for the rest of the year."

Cornerback Domani Jackson hasn't played since Week 6 and continues to be limited at practice. Jackson has only played 24 defensive snaps all season.

"Domani, progressing, still certainly think there's a shot for him to be available for us here at the back end of the year. He's certainly closer than further away ," Riley said. "So we hope to, here at the end of the regular season or postseason, have his services available. He's made some really nice progress the last two weeks, starting to get him on the ground, moving, doing some drill work. So he's certainly getting close and would be a nice added boost for us right now."

And, finally, Riley was asked about freshman safety Zion Branch, who suits up for games but tore his ACL in July and has been expected all along to miss the season. Riley confirmed that is still the plan.

"Zion, [with] the nature of the injury, probably won't happen. We'd love to; he looks good running around there in pads. He's going to be a tremendous player here. He's very, very far ahead of schedule so we've been impressed with his rehab, although with the nature of the injury it's not one that we're going to rush him back," Riley said.