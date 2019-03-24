Logan Loya, a 4-star 2020 wide receiver from St. John Bosco High School, had first come on the radar of USC assistant coach Keary Colbert as a sophomore, so at the very least he knew the Trojans had been aware of him for a while now.

And as he headed to USC's Junior Day on Saturday, it was definitely in the back of his mind that it could possibly be the day he received an offer from the school he grew up watching.

Sure enough, that's exactly how it played out, as he took in the Trojans' spring practice in the morning, talked with some of the coaches afterward and then got pulled aside by head coach Clay Helton.

"[He] just talked to me for a little bit and just said he wanted to offer me a full scholarship. It was a really cool moment," Loya told TrojanSports.com on Sunday. "Growing up basically down the street cheering them on when I was younger, it was a really cool feeling getting that."

