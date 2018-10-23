Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 18:43:48 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Puka Nacua talks USC pledge after watching Trojans' loss at Utah

Pi772mjpwshzwpbcmvpr
USC commit Puka Nacua, a 3-star WR in the 2019 class, is still being pursued aggressively by Utah.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

**TrojanSports.com is running a special for new subscribers through the end of the month. Sign up using promo code USC60 for a 60-day FREE trial with access to all of our premium content, including in-depth recruiting and team coverage and our active message board.**

USC 2019 wide receiver commit Puka Nacua had a front-row seat for the Trojans' 41-28 loss at Utah on Saturday, and the Utes coaching staff has expectedly used that lopsided performance as a selling point in trying to sway the talented 3-star prospect.

Included in that sales pitch is Nacua's own brother, Samson Nacua, who had 5 catches for 55 yards for Utah on Saturday night.

So where does Nacua's Trojans commitment stand at this point? He talked to TrojanSports.com about it at length on Monday afternoon.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}