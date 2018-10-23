USC 2019 wide receiver commit Puka Nacua had a front-row seat for the Trojans' 41-28 loss at Utah on Saturday, and the Utes coaching staff has expectedly used that lopsided performance as a selling point in trying to sway the talented 3-star prospect.



Included in that sales pitch is Nacua's own brother, Samson Nacua, who had 5 catches for 55 yards for Utah on Saturday night.

So where does Nacua's Trojans commitment stand at this point? He talked to TrojanSports.com about it at length on Monday afternoon.